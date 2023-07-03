Secret Invasion: Talos and Gravik Face Off in Episode 3 Clip

Marvel Studios has released an official clip from the upcoming third episode of the Disney+ original series Secret Invasion.

In the clip, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) sternly warns fellow Skrull and series antagonist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) against going to war with humanity, lest he take their people to the brink of extinction. “All these miscreants know is murder,” Gravik says. “Look how they treat each other. That’s what’s gonna happen. We’re gonna murder them all.”

“You don’t understand the first thing about humans,” Talos replies. “They’re at their most formidable when they’re threatened.”

Check out the clip from Secret Invasion Episode 3 below:

What is Secret Invasion about?

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, the aforementioned Gravik leads a fringe group of Skrull extremists in an attempt to covertly conquer Earth. This naturally pits him against Talos, a Skrull leader who has been a close ally of former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) since first coming to Earth during the events of Captain Marvel.

Notably, Ben-Adir previously cited Gravik’s mistrust of leadership as being one of his villainous motivations. “[I]t’s the abuse of power, the mistrust of leadership, the broken promises and the feeling like he’s had enough,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s had enough of listening to people who are full of shit, and it really became a simple thing to wrap my head around. I was like, ‘I understand this kind of feeling that creates these guys who behave in this way.’ The idea was to create something grounded, real and darker, and it felt appropriate to think about him in those terms. ‘Who are these guys? What is this behavior?'”

The first two episodes of Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+. Episode 3 hits the platform Wednesday, July 5.