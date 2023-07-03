Secret Invasion Director on Keeping The Marvels in Mind While Making the Show

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim has discussed how The Marvels, which features Nick Fury, factored into the making of the Disney+ series.

Did The Marvels affect the story of Secret Invasion at all?

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Selim was asked about if he had to communicate with Marvel Studios in regards to leaving Nick Fury in a specific position ahead of the release of The Marvels. The director explained that there are discussions about that sort of thing, but that they’re very simple and straightforward.

“The answer is yes, but they’re not protracted conversations,” Selim stated. “It’s just simply, ‘Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.’ And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it’s all above my pay grade.”

The Nick Fury-led Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first two episodes of the series are now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”