Secret Invasion star Ben Mendelsohn has spoken about the iconic Marvel villain Victor von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom.

What does Ben Mendelsohn think of Doctor Doom?

While speaking with TheWrap, Mendelsohn praised the character of Doctor Doom while delving into what makes him so appealing. The actor also noted that “the Fantastic Four suck,” as he prefers their iconic nemesis.

“Victor von Doom is the greatest single character in the entire MCU, bar none,” Mendelsohn exclaimed. “He’s the first character to ever have a substantial backstory that we could understand and that gives context both in the old traditional Cold War mind of state kind of idea, and also as someone who really got disfigured, got his family taken from him, and then takes all that, takes his skill, has the wounds, and has to wear the mask and continues on to do what he did.

“The Fantastic Four suck right? Now, you can keep anyone else. Give me Doctor Doom against anyone, because Victor suffers and you will now suffer, you know That’s why it’s a no-brainer. Give me Victor von Doom. Give me the success from that lame-ass group of like … ‘flame on!'”

#SecretInvasion: Ben Mendelsohn thinks #DoctorDoom is the best character in the MCU, "bar none." As for the #FantasticFour – he's not a fan.



Who's your favorite #comicbook villain? pic.twitter.com/SNJ6Rxegyq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 26, 2023

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”