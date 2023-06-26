The Witcher star Henry Cavill delved into how he has able to “inject a bit more intellect” into the character of Geralt of Rivia in Season 3 of the Netflix adaptation.

What did Henry Cavill say about Geralt’s character in The Witcher Season 3?

Speaking with Total Film, Cavill explained Geralt’s dynamic with Ciri and how that allows viewers to see a “deeper side” of the character in Season 3.

“It starts off with Geralt and Yennefer agreeing to protect Ciri,” Cavill noted. “But now they’re out in the wild [and] because there are people out there hunting Ciri, they’re exposed … He wants to train his adopted daughter to be as good as he is. You get to see a deeper side to Geralt, I got to inject a bit more intellect into him and a bit more thoughtfulness.”

The upcoming third season of The Witcher will be Henry Cavill’s last, as the actor is set to move on from the series, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him in the role of Geralt of Rivia. Volume 1 of the new season is set to debut on Netflix on June 29, while Volume 2 will debut on July 27.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads Season 3’s synopsis. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”