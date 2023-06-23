Harley Quinn Sets Season 4 Release Date on Max

The fourth season of DC‘s acclaimed Harley Quinn animated series is reportedly set to premiere on Max this July.

It was recently confirmed that Harley Quinn Season 4 would arrive on Max this summer. TVLine has now exclusively revealed that the new season will debut on Thursday, July 27. At this time, the release pattern for Season 4 is unknown.

Harley Quinn initially premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in November 2019. Season 1 ran for a total of 13 episodes, concluding in February 2020. Season 2 followed shortly after, running on DC Universe for 13 episodes from April 2020 to June 2020. The adult animated series then moved exclusively to Max — then known as HBO Max — for its third season. Harley Quinn Season 3 arrived in July 2022, running for 10 episodes through September 2022. A Valentine’s Day special was released on Max in February 2023.

How did Harley Quinn Season 3 end?

The Season 3 finale of Harley Quinn came with some major status quo shifts for the series. Bruce Wayne/Batman (Diedrich Bader) was arrested for tax evasion, leaving reformed villain Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) to take his place in the Bat-Family. Meanwhile, Harley’s girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) accepted a top position at Lex Luthor‘s (Giancarlo Esposito) Legion of Doom.

Of course, Harley Quinn Season 4 isn’t DC’s only animated project coming down the pipeline for Max. A spinoff series focusing on Ivy’s ex-fiancée Kite Man (Matt Oberg) is currently in the works for the streamer, as is fellow animated series Creature Commandos. Unlike the Kite Man series, Creature Commandos will not share continuity with Harley Quinn. Rather, Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DC cinematic universe.

Harley Quinn Season 4 premieres July 27 on Max.