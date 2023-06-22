Ben Mendelsohn Talks Secret Invasion: Fury & Talos ‘Have Lost Their Way’

Secret Invasion star Ben Mendelsohn says Talos and Nick Fury have “lost their way” by the events of Marvel Studios‘ latest Disney+ series.

Mendelsohn has played the Skrull Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mendelsohn’s Secret Invasion co-star Emilia Clarke commented on how good Talos looks, considering the fact that he’s 136 years old in the show. However, Mendelsohn admitted that Talos has lost a step in his old age — and that the same can be said for Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury.

“It didn’t really strike me properly until we’d started to get into it,” Mendelsohn said. “I then felt it and the drag down in this, but yeah, [Talos and Fury] have lost their way. They have lost their way. They are up against stuff. They’re in the surf and that wave is above them, and it’s going to break on top of them. So they are up against it, and it was really awesome to be able to see them not having their shit together.”

Secret Invasion reunites Nick Fury and Talos

The newly-premiered Secret Invasion marks the first time MCU fans have seen Nick Fury and Talos in live-action since the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home. That movie’s post-credits scene revealed that the shapeshifting Talos had been consensually impersonating Nick Fury on Earth, while the real Fury was in outer space. Additionally, Talos’ wife Soren (Sharon Blynn) had been impersonating Fury’s right-hand woman Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

Fury, of course, has been a staple of the MCU since day one. Talos, meanwhile, is a relatively recent addition to the franchise. Prior to Far From Home, Mendelsohn’s Skrull joined the MCU in the 2019 film Captain Marvel (in which he first met Fury). Given the fact that Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s — about 30 years before the events of Secret Invasion — it certainly makes sense that Talos isn’t quite so on top of his game anymore.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop on Wednesdays through July 26.