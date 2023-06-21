Lex Luthor Plots to Kill Superman in Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale Promo

The CW has released an official promo for the upcoming Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois, “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger.”

The promo for “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger” opens on a very blunt declaration from iconic DC villain Lex Luthor. “It’s time to go kill the Man of Steel,” he says. The video then cuts to a shot featuring a happy Kent family. However, things very quickly turn ominous. “You ever think about dying, Superman?” Lex asks. “Because you’re about to.”

The official synopsis for “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger” reads as follows: “SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz “The Walking Dead”) makes his move.” The episode is directed by Gregory Smith from a script by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois will return for Season 4

Of course, it seems somewhat unlikely that Lex will actually succeed in killing his arch nemesis in Superman & Lois’ Season 3 finale. After all, The CW has renewed the superhero show for Season 4. In fact, following his guest role this season, Cudlitz is expected to appear as Lex Luthor in a regular capacity starting next season.

That being said, a number of existing series regulars are also departing Superman & Lois after Season 3. These include Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. These departures are reportedly due to budget cuts, which is the only way Superman & Lois was able to secure a Season 4 renewal after much uncertainty regarding its fate. Notably, The CW has pulled the plug on a number of other shows as of late, including fellow DC series Gotham Knights.

Superman & Lois’ Season 3 finale, “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger,” airs on The CW on Tuesday, June 27.