Secret Invasion Clip Features Clash Between Nick Fury & Sonya Falsworth

Ahead of its long-awaited debut, a new Secret Invasion clip from Marvel Studios‘ forthcoming Disney+ series has been revealed.

The video shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) trying to form an alliance with Olivia Colman’s MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth against their common threat. However, Sonya finds a potential partnership meaningless when she believes Fury doesn’t have what it takes to face the Skrulls.

Check out Secret Invasion clip below (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in Secret Invasion?

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, and more.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.