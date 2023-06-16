Samuel L. Jackson was last seen as the live-action Nick Fury in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Four years later, Fury is set to return in Secret Invasion. That’s quite a long gap between Marvel Studios’ projects for Fury, and if it were up to Jackson, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. would appear in more projects.

While speaking with ET at the Secret Invasion premiere, Jackson mentioned where he wants to appear next in Marvel. Jackson has his sights set on the most technologically advanced nation on the planet, Wakanda, a trip long overdue in Jackson’s eyes.

“I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie ’cause I mean he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on,” Jackson said. “I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda. They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

Who is Involved in Secret Invasion?

Jackson headlines Secret Invasion as Fury, who returns to Earth to investigate an outlaw group of Skrulls looking to control Earth. Reprising their MCU roles for Secret Invasion are Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull, Talos; Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and ally to Fury; Martin Sheen as Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, a former CIA agent; and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, who fights as War Machine.

New Marvel cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Dermot Mulroney, Richard Dormer, Charlayne Woodward, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” the official synopsis reads. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Secret Invasion is created for television by Kyle Bradstreet. Jackson and Bradstreet executive produce, alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, and Ali Selim. Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.