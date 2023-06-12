Andor Showrunner Details Star Wars’ Cut First F-Bomb

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has revealed more about the first cut F-bomb from the Star Wars Disney+ series.

What was the cut Star Wars F-bomb?

Gilroy and director Benjamin Caron revealed to Variety that Andor’s Season 1 finale was supposed to have the first Star Wars F-bomb. At the end of the speech given by Fiona Shaw’s Maarva Andor, the character originally was meant to say “fuck the Empire” instead of “fight the Empire.”

“But Disney wouldn’t let us use it,” Caron said. “So we changed it to ‘fight the empire.’ I remember having a call with Tony Gilroy saying, ‘Are we gonna get away with this?’”

Gilroy stated that he “wrote a legal brief” to convince Disney to keep the expletive, noting that “I wrote a memo on it and said, ‘Here’s why I think it’s economically prudent, and here’s why I think it’s good.’”

Premiering in 2022, Andor is the prequel and spin-off series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The series chronicles Cassian’s journey from petty thief to rebel spy who transforms into an integral part of the Rebellion, as seen in Rogue One.

Andor is created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as the showrunner and co-writer. Besides Luna, Andor stars Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu.

Filming for Season 2 was underway in London prior to the writers’ strike. The 12-episode sophomore season will wrap up the series. It is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. That date could be adjusted depending on the length of the writers’ strike.