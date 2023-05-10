Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has stopped performing all duties, including non-writing tasks, on the Disney+ Star Wars series.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy explained how he stopped writing Andor Season 2 before the start of the strike, finishing all of the scripts beforehand. WGA members have been asked to stand in solidarity with the writers and not work until a deal is reached.

“I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1,” Gilroy said in a statement. “After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions.” Keyser, the co-chair of the WGA’s negotiating committee, confirmed his interaction with the Andor showrunner. Lucasfilm refused to comment on Gilroy’s decision.

WGA member Abdullah Saeed, the writer of Hulu’s Deli Boys, ridiculed Gilroy in an Instagram post, calling it a “scabbing” decision to produce Andor during the strike. “We all want Andor s2, but not at the cost of fairness to writers,” Saeed wrote. Saeed’s post was from May 8, though Gilroy has not been on the set since the strike began, and his statement to THR was meant to clarify the situation.

What to Expect in Andor Season 2?

Premiering in 2022, Andor is the prequel and spinoff series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The series chronicles Cassian’s journey from petty thief to rebel spy who transforms into an integral part of the Rebellion, as seen in Rogue One.

Andor is created by Gilroy, who also serves as the showrunner and co-writer. Besides Luna, Andor stars Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu.

Filming for Season 2 is currently underway in London. The 12-episode sophomore season will wrap up the series. It is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. That date could be adjusted depending on the length of the writers’ strike.