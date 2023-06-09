Secret Invasion Season 2: Director Ali Selim Comments on Making More

Director Ali Selim has commented on the possibility of making Secret Invasion Season 2 after Season 1 of the Disney+ series drops.

Will there be a Secret Invasion Season 2?

In the new issue of SFX Magazine, Selim spoke about Secret Invasion and how he’d love to make a potential Season 2 down the line using “characters that live to see another challenge.”

“When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete,” Selim noted of Secret Invasion. “And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like ‘Oh, it could go in this direction.’ Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season two.”

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.