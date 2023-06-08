Secret Invasion: How to Watch First 5 Minutes of Disney+ MCU Series

The first 5 minutes of the Disney+ Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion are now available to watch through an interesting method.

How do you watch the first 5 minutes of Secret Invasion?

If you go to the website titled TheInvasionHasBegun, you’re prompted to enter a password. If you enter the password RSD3PX5N7S, the site will let you watch the first five minutes of Secret Invasion in the tab.

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU after 15 years as the former SHIELD director.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.