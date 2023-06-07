Marvel Studios has released a new Secret Invasion video that shows more of Nick Fury’s conflict with the Skrulls in the Disney+ series.

In the video, titled “Special,” Fury informs Rhodey that there’s an invasion underway. The short trailer shows Skrulls shapeshifting as Fury notes that people can’t tell the invaders apart from everyone else, and as Rhodey calls him the most wanted man on the planet, Fury notes that his mother always said he was special.

Check out the new Secret Invasion video below:

Who is in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion is led by Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury. He will team up with Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as the pseudo-leader of the Skrulls, Talos. This marks Nick Fury’s first solo project in the MCU after 15 years as the former SHIELD director.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Talos’ now-adult daughter G’iah, Dermot Mulrone, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. It will also feature MCU vets Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin’s comic book series, Secret Invasion is executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, with Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim set as directors. The series debuts on Disney+ on June 21.