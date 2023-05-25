Justice U Star David Ramsey Comments on Arrowverse Show’s Axing

Following the confirmation of the series being axed, David Ramsey has commented on Justice U being passed on by The CW.

What did David Ramsey say about Justice U being axed?

While speaking with The Cosmic Circus, Ramsey said that the Arrowverse series would have been great and that he thinks his character, John Diggle, has a lot of story left.

“Yeah, unfortunately, you’re right. CW decided to pass on all their shows in development. Justice U was one of them,” Ramsey stated. “Would it have been great? Of course, I think Diggle has a lot of story left, Lantern ring or not. But again, there is Superman and Lois, which again CW hasn’t made a decision on. A version of John Diggle exists within that mythos. We’ll see what happens there.”

Justice U would have reportedly centered around Diggle (Ramsey) as he looked to recruit five young metahumans to go undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There, he would have overseen their education while also training them to become the next set of major superheroes.

Alongside starring, Ramsey was also expected to direct the series’ pilot. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions were serving as executive producers, with Geoff Johns also attached to the series at one point.

With The Flash ending, Justice U’s axing means that The CW’s Arrowverse is well and truly coming to an end, as fellow DC series Superman & Lois takes place in another universe.