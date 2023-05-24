Henry Cavill: Geralt’s Perspective Has Changed in The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher star Henry Cavill has gone in-depth about how his character, Geralt of Rivia, has changed in some ways going into The Witcher Season 3.

How has Geralt changed in The Witcher Season 3?

In a Tudum interview, Cavill explained that Ciri being targeted has altered Geralt’s perspective on things on the Continent.

“Geralt has been very nonchalant about these threats of war and famine and the end times,” Cavill stated. “He’s like, ‘Look. I’ve been there, done that. It’s not the end times. It’s just going to be another fight … everyone is after Ciri. That changes his entire perspective on things.”

Cavill then mentioned that Geralt has taken to fatherhood “like a fish to water” in Season 3. “It’s quite lovely to see that underneath this cynical, acerbic, walls-up kind of nature is actually a very loving core,” the actor stated.

At the same time, some aspects of Geralt are unchanged, including his stalwart dedication to staying neutral.

“It’s still very much intact,” Cavill said of Geralt’s neutrality. “Geralt has seen how politics work out. A lot of it’s incredibly selfish. No matter which side anyone’s on, they’re doing the thing for them. He’s like, ‘Why would I pick a side when the same thing’s going to happen?’”

The upcoming third season of The Witcher will be Henry Cavill’s last, as the actor is set to move on from the series, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him in the role of Geralt of Rivia. Volume 1 of the new season is set to debut on Netflix on June 29, while Volume 2 will debut on July 27.