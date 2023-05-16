Loki Season 2 and Echo Disney+ Release Dates Announced

Marvel Studios announced the Loki Season 2 and Echo Disney+ release dates today.

When will the Disney+ MCU shows be released?

First up is Loki Season 2, as it will begin streaming on October 6, 2023, with the first episode being released. It will then continue as a weekly series. However, Echo will be released differently. Instead of weekly episodes, the Echo release date is set for November 29, 2023, with all episodes released all at once.

Check out the Loki and Echo Disney+ release date announcement below:

A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

Loki Season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. So far, Wilson and Mbatha-Raw are confirmed to return for the next season. Besides Quan, Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie are also set to appear in Season 2.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Loki Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.