I Am Groot Season 2 Seems Likely, Won’t Involve James Gunn

James Gunn has provided an I Am Groot Season 2 update, revealing that it might happen, but won’t be involving him.

When is I Am Groot Season 2 coming out?

In reply to a fan’s question on Twitter, Gunn was asked about a potential I Am Groot Season 2, and whether or not fans could expect it to happen, and what his involvement level would be if it did. Gunn said that he thinks more episodes are coming for the series, but that he won’t be involved in any way.

I think you're getting more, but I'm not involved. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Gunn’s comments come as his last movie for Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently released in theaters. Now, the filmmaker will oversee the creation of the new DC Universe, as he and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios late last year.

I Am Groot is an animated, five-episode series that took place between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the post-credits scene of the second film. It mostly told the story of Groot growing up. The series saw the titular character getting into various hijinks, with the character in his “Baby Groot” phase from the second film.

With Groot now fully grown once again by the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s unknown what exactly a second season of I Am Groot would look like.