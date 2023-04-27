Stephen Amell Says The Flash Showrunner Convinced Him To Return

Tonight on The Flash, Stephen Amell, the man who started the Arrowverse is making his return. Amell headlined Arrow for eight seasons as Oliver Queen a.k.a. the Green Arrow, before he was killed off (twice!) in Crisis on Infinite Earths. And as recently as 2020, Amell said that he was done with the Arrowverse, before ultimately changing his mind three years later. However, in a new interview with EW, Amell says that The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace personally convinced him to return.

“I got a call from [executive producer Greg] Berlanti and he wanted to make sure that there wasn’t any difficulty with finances and that we didn’t go through this long back and forth trying to nail down contracts for the episode,” said Amell. “He was just like, ‘Hey, come on back. It’s a great story,’ and I said, ‘Tell me about it.’ And he said, ‘It’s actually better if you chat with the showrunner.’ Eric was incredibly thoughtful and collaborative, and after about 10 minutes on the phone with him, I was just like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.'”

Amell was also pleased that his guest appearance as Oliver didn’t get in the way of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen/Flash as his story nears its conclusion.

“Everything about the series finale should be in service of The Flash and Barry’s story, so I’m glad we got it out of the way before then,” noted Amell. “The thing that I was most excited about was that it wasn’t the series finale and that we actually have a little bit more time and space to talk about the Barry and Oliver relationship, and what’s been going on with him, and what’s going on with Barry.”

Amell isn’t the only Arrowverse veteran coming back for the episode. David Ramsey will reprise his role John Diggle/Spartan alongside Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash. And somehow, it appears that Oliver is not only back in the flesh, he’s also suiting up as Green Arrow one last time. According to Amell, he felt a bit anixous about that.

“On my first day, I was definitely a little on the nervous side,” admitted Amell. “I just wanted to make sure that everything was good and it wasn’t tarnishing the legacy, so to speak.”

The Flash season 9 episode 9 premieres tonight on The CW.

