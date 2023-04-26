Black Mirror Season 6 Teaser Hints at New Nightmares

Four years after its last season, Black Mirror will return. The sixth season debuts on Netflix this June, and a new official season 6 teaser hints at the horrors ahead. An anthology series that typically focuses on nightmare scenarios involving technology, Black Mirror shows no signs of letting up in the new footage. Glitches in reality, violent killings, settings from an unsettling countryside to outer space and more can be glimpsed herein. But be forewarned — in addition to the violence, there’s NSFW language.

You may recognize several A-list talents, and there are more to come. Confirmed cast members include Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

The official synopsis offers few hints as to the stories, noting only that, “You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned. The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is BACK. The most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet.” Just don’t expect to feel optimistic about the future when you’re done.

Do you look forward to season 6 of Black Mirror? What do you expect after seeing that teaser? Let us know in comments!

