The Witcher Season 3 Reveals Teaser, Dates, First Images

This isn’t yet the season for Henry Cavill to bow out as The Witcher. The former Superman actor still gets one more season as Geralt of Rivia, and now we have a better idea of when. And what it might look like, with a new season 3 teaser and images. Liam Hemsworth takes over in season 4, but season 3 will spread the wealth with a release date split. Episodes 1-5 drop on Netflix June 29, with 6-8 coming a month later, July 27. Coincidentally, or more likely not, that second stretch happens right after Comic-Con.

To announce the date, Netflix debuted new key art, depicting Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri:

Here’s the official season 3 synopsis: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

And here’s the first teaser, which doesn’t reveal much. But it does make us wonder what it takes to make Geralt feel fear.

In addition, Netflix released a few official stills, which you can see below. Are you excited for The Witcher season 3? Let us know in comments!

