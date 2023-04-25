The Boys Season 3 Gets a Theatrical Screening In Culver City

As you may have heard, The Boys season 4 recently finished production. But because season 3 was released in June of last year, it’s eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards. And that’s why The Boys season 3 is heading to the big screen for two days only in Culver City, which is located within Los Angeles County.

Via Variety, the screenings will be held at The Culver Theater, which was formerly the ArcLight Culver City before ArcLight shut down in 2021. Amazon subsequently purchased the theater last July and renamed it. That’s why Amazon is using it to host this For Your Consideration event on Friday, April 28, with an encore screening on Saturday, April 29.

Both days will begin at 9am PST and feature all eight episodes from season 3. However, there will only be a Q&A event with the cast on the first day. But at the moment, it’s unknown which members of the cast will be in attendance.

According to Amazon, “Fans can enjoy free popcorn, octopus gummies, and plenty of free s**t*to win throughout both days, as well as a drop-in Q&A with series cast and executive producers for those attending on Friday. Cosplay is encouraged for this once in a lifetime chance to see that urethra scene and the fan-favorite episode Herogasm on the big screen.”

If you plan to attend, you can register for the event here. It’s also free to sign up, but fair warning, the tickets are first-come, first-served.

Will you attend this screening event to watch The Boys on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Boys Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.