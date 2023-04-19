Meet James Kirk In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Teaser

All of the truly devoted Star Trek fans know that Christopher Pike was the captain of the Enterprise long before James T. Kirk. And while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is devoted to giving Pike (Anson Mount) his own series a decade before the events of the original series, the show isn’t waiting ten years to bring James Kirk into the picture. The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley made his debut as Kirk in the season 1 finale of Strange New Worlds. But if the first teaser trailer for season 2 is any indication, it looks like Kirk has a much bigger role to play this year.

Intriguingly, it appears that the show is setting up Kirk to have a relationship with Christina Chong’s La’an Noonien-Singh, the descendant of Kirk’s future enemy, Khan Noonien Singh. Khan is still in Kirk’s future, so he has no idea that’s coming. However, the closing scene from the teaser suggests that Kirk and La’an have either gone back in time together, or else they are visiting a very backwater world with antique revolving doors.

In terms of story details, there’s not much to go on from these clips. Regardless, it’s refreshing to see some old-school Klingons sharing a drink with Spock. After the frankly butt-ugly Klingons in Star Trek: Discovery seasons 1 and 2, this is a very welcome development.

Paramount+ has set a June 15 premiere date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2. Additionally, the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Are you happy to see James Kirk with a larger role in Strange New Worlds season 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.