Paramount+ is Developing a Galaxy Quest TV Series

More than 20 years after their last voyage, the crew of the NSEA Protector might be ready to fly again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Galaxy Quest TV series is back on the table. This time, it’s Paramount+ trying to bring the 1999 cult classic to the small screen.

The original movie centered on the aging, cynical cast of an ‘80s sci-fi series. Over a decade after their show was canceled, the performers suddenly get beamed up into space by aliens who—believing their TV exploits were real—request the actors’ help in defeating their enemies. The film was a blatant parody of Star Trek and its rabid fanbase. But given its critical and financial success, the satirical elements seemed to hit all the right notes. In fact, even a few Star Trek cast members like Patrick Stewart and William Shatner found themselves praising the film’s humor. They also noted a handful of similarities to their own experiences on the convention circuit.

A Galaxy Quest TV series has been in varying stages of development for years. In 2015, Amazon Studios began developing its own version of the show, which would have followed up on the events of the movie by reuniting most of the principal cast. The film’s director, Dean Parisot, and co-writer Robert Gordon were both onboard as well. But after the death of Alan Rickman—who starred in the film as Alexander Dane/Dr. Lazarus—in 2016, the project was put on hold.

The latest version of the show is in “early” development. Because of this, it’s too soon to say whether it will introduce all-new characters or feature original cast members like Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell. In any case, one of the movie’s producers, Mark Johnson, is attached to the series via his Gran Via Productions banner. Paramount is also on the lookout for a writer to bring the concept to life.

