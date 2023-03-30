Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Gets a Series Order at Paramount+

Paramount+ is officially inviting its subscribers to enlist in Starfleet Academy. A new Star Trek spinoff centering on cadets at the titular institution has been in the works since 2018. But according to Deadline, the streaming service has finally handed down a proper series order.

The show is described as a coming-of-age story featuring young characters who share the same dream of serving the United Federation of Planets. As they learn the ropes of what it takes to become Starfleet officers, they will navigate “blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

When Starfleet Academy was first floated as a possible spinoff in 2018, former Runaways showrunners Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz were named as the creators. But last year, Absentia co-creator Gaia Violo was hired to come up with her own take on the series’ premise. Violo remains credited as the writer of the first episode. However, the showrunning duties will be split between longtime Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Previously, Landau developed The CW’s Nancy Drew series with Savage and Schwartz. She also co-created the network’s short-lived Tom Swift adaptation, which aired in 2022.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy!,” said Kurtzman and Noga Landau in a statement. “Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves.”

“The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted,” added Kurtzman and Landau. “Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Kurtzman and Landau will executive produce Starfleet Academy with Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. By the time it debuts, the show will join an already stacked list of Star Trek programming, which includes Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, both of which just got renewed for new seasons. It will also fill the void left by Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, which will end after their fifth and third seasons, respectively.

Are you happy to hear that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is finally moving forward? Let us know in the comment section below!

