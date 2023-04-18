AMC is Developing a New Short-Form Walking Dead Series

The Walking Dead franchise currently has four hour-long dramas under its belt with even more on the way. But AMC might be interested in shaking things up a bit as the universe continues to expand. Earlier today, the network revealed intentions to launch a cheaper, ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service. This was paired with the news that additional productions from AMC’s in-house branded content studio, Content Room, are in the works, including a short-form Walking Dead spinoff.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is being developed under the working title of More Tales From the TDWU, which makes it sound similar to last year’s six-episode anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. It’s unclear if the new show will feature its own set of standalone tales starring a host of different characters. Regardless, describing the project as “short-form” essentially guarantees that each episode will run under 22 minutes. Scott M. Gimple, the Walking Dead franchise’s chief content officer, is overseeing the spinoff for AMC.

AMC previously launched Content Room in 2020 as a means of producing short-form content for digital platforms. However, the report indicates that longer-format productions from the studio are now in the cards as well. In fact, some of these could even air on AMC’s linear channels instead of remaining as digital firsts.

Fortunately, The Walking Dead already has some experience with short-form storytelling. Starting in 2011, AMC began releasing scripted webisode tie-ins online. So far, eight different series have been released, all depicting new backstories for The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead and occasionally featuring characters from both. A few of these storylines, including Flight 462 and Red Machete, even aired weekly on AMC during commercial breaks for the flagship Walking Dead series.

What are you hoping to see from a short-form Walking Dead program? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Walking Dead: Compendium One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.