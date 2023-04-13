HBO Orders A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Series

It’s time to make more room in the Seven Kingdoms. HBO and Max, the newly rebranded HBO Max, have officially ordered a second spinoff series from Game of Thrones. The new series is based upon George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg, which have been published as three novellas: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. Officially, the name of the new series is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The Hedge Knight in question is Ser Duncan the Tall, or Dunk, a knight who lived 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Dunk’s squire, Egg, is actually the future king, Prince Aerion Targaryen, who travels with Ser Duncan under an alias for secrecy and protection.

Here’s the official logline for the series:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin is co-writing and executive producing the series with Ira Parker. House of the Dragon‘s Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce the show.

For the moment, there is no word about when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will begin production.

Are you looking forward to seeing Dunk and Egg’s adventures in the Seven Kingdoms? Let us know in the comment section below!

