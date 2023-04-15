Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Adds Showrunner Drew Crevello

The success of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a lot of fans eager to see what’s next for the franchise, which already has at least one big spinoff in the works. Since last year, Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber has been developing his own live-action D&D TV series. And according to Deadline, Drew Crevello just signed on to act as showrunner and executive producer.

Most recently, Crevello served as co-showrunner of Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. But the upcoming D&D series marks his first time guiding a show’s creative trajectory on his own. Before he transitioned into writing and producing full-time, Crevello held executive positions at 20th Century Fox and WB. During his time at Fox, he served as a vice president of film production and helped develop Marvel movies like X-Men: First Class and Deadpool.

Paramount+ officially ordered the new Dungeons & Dragons project to series earlier this year. In addition to writing the pilot himself, Thurber will also be directing the show’s first episode. The jury’s still out on whether the series will share continuity with Honor Among Thieves. But if the eight-episode first season does well, it could open the door for other shows to spring up in its wake.

As was the case with Honor Among Thieves, the series will be co-produced by Paramount and eOne, with executive vice president and co-head of scripted development Gabriel Marano overseeing the show on behalf of the latter. The studios have yet to announce a title or release date for the project.

