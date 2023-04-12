DC Reveals the Full Voice Cast For Creature Commandos

Former Marvel actor Frank Grillo has spent most of 2023 teasing his involvement with the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership. He always stopped short of revealing which character he’s playing or which project(s) he’s currently attached to. But now, The Wrap has confirmed that the man who previously brought Crossbones to life in the MCU will voice Rick Flag Sr. in DC’s Creature Commandos animated series on HBO Max. Additionally, Collider has the scoop which actors will be bringing his teammates to life on the show.

Aside from Grillo, the Creatures Commandos cast will include Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as The Bride, Zoe Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot. It was previously confirmed that Sean Gunn will also reprise his role as Weasel from The Suicide Squad. Plus, Steve Agee will make a vocal appearance as John Economos.

Presumably, Grillo’s Rick Flag will be introduced as the father of another version of the character from the DCU. Joel Kinnaman memorably starred as the younger Flag in David Ayer’s original Suicide Squad in 2016. He later returned for Gunn’s soft reboot/sequel in 2021. From this, we can assume that Creature Commandos will serve as a prequel to everything else that Gunn and Safran are currently planning. This makes sense, given the character’s comic book history as a World War II veteran who led the original lineup of Task Force X.

Gunn and Safran announced Creature Commandos while unveiling their initial slate of DC productions earlier this year. The show will be released as part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters alongside films like Superman: Legacy and Swamp Thing and TV shows like Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold. At this time, Creature Commandos is the only animated project in the works at DC (that we know of). But Gunn has indicated that the series’ voice actors will eventually get to play their characters in live-action as well.

Creature Commandos is expected to premiere its seven-episode first season on Max in 2024.

