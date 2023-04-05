Frank Grillo Books a Role in the New DC Universe

Ever since he assumed control of DC Studios with Peter Safran, James Gunn hasn’t been shy about wanting to include the stars of his Guardians of the Galaxy movies in his upcoming projects for the Distinguished Competition. But it sounds like this invitation extends to Marvel actors who haven’t worked with Gunn as well. While speaking with ComicBook.com, former MCU star Frank Grillo let slip that he’s already booked a role in the new DC Universe.

Grillo made his first MCU appearance in 2014 in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Hydra sleeper agent Brock Rumlow. Two years later, he returned to the franchise in Captain America: Civil War, reborn as Brock’s supervillain persona, Crossbones. Unfortunately, Grillo’s character was swiftly killed off during Civil War‘s opening scene. But although Grillo returned to make cameo appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Disney+’s What If…? animated series, he seems to think that Marvel squandered the potential for his character. And this convinced him to try his luck with the studio’s biggest rival.

“They never told a story [about Crossbones],” said Grillo. “The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it’s so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute. But he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did. I think Crossbones serves a purpose. But I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he’s on the screen for a very f***ing short amount of time, I think there’s more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC.”

Grillo didn’t say which project he’s currently working on. However, he’s been teasing his DC involvement on social media for months, starting with a cryptic post featuring the company’s logo that he shared via his Instagram stories back in February.

Last month, Grillo appearance at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere alongside Ron Perlman led many to speculate that both actors are lending their voices to DC’s Creature Commandos series. Despite being animated, the show will still share continuity will all the live-action films and TV series that Gunn and Safran are planning. Gunn has also said that actors lending their voices to animated projects would also portray the characters in live-action.

Creature Commandos seems to be farther along in production than any other DC entry on the schedule. Gunn previously announced that all seven episodes are already written. He also shared that most of the characters have been cast. But whether the call sheet includes Grillo or Perlman remains to be seen.

Which role do you think Grillo is playing in Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe? Share your theories in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Creature Commandos (New Edition)

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.