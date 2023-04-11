Former Power Rangers Reclaim Their Powers In Once & Always Preview

Within the world of the Power Rangers, the rules are pretty clear. The teenage heroes can’t be Power Rangers forever, and when they pass on their power to the next team, their abilities are usually gone for good. Thirty years ago, the original team of “teenagers with attitude” came together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Since then, some of them have passed away, and others have left the life behind. But in a new preview scene from the 30th anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, two former Power Rangers reclaim their power.

It’s not clear how or why Billy Cranston (David Yost) and Zack Taylor (Walter Jones) are apparently the only active Rangers. However, this clip reveals that Billy and Alpha 5 have found a way to temporarily restore the powers of ex-Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos (Steve Cardenas), and former Pink Ranger, Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Catherine Sutherland). Regardless, Kat and Rocky know that drawing on their powers again could be very dangerous for them. And they won’t let that stop them.

The threat that brings these former Rangers together is the same one who united them in 1993: Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson). Rita has apparently cheated death and finds herself reborn in a new mechanical body. With her second chance at life, Rita realizes that she can defeat the Rangers once and for all if she goes back in time and prevents them from ever connecting with the Morphing Grid.

This story is also a personal affair for Minh (Charlie Kersh), the daughter of the original Yellow Ranger, Trini Kwan. Somehow, we suspect that Minh will follow in her mother’s footsteps because she blames Rita for Trini’s death. And this team of classic Rangers just wouldn’t be complete without a Yellow Ranger.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

