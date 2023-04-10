Star Wars: The Bad Batch Will End After Season 3

Last year, word broke that Star Wars: The Bad Batch would return for its third season. However, at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm confirmed that The Bad Batch season 3 will mark the end of the story for Clone Force 99.

The animated series is a direct spinoff from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which introduced Clone Force 99 in the final season. The clones in question were mutated duplicates of Jango Fett, which gave them enhanced physical attributes. They were also joined by Echo, a previously ordinary clone who had been turned into a cyborg. Additionally, the clones took in their clone sister, Omega, the only known female clone of Jango.

Season 2 ended with Omega captured by the Empire, and held captive at the Mount Tantiss cloning facility. While there, Omega learned that her clone brother (and former member of Clone Force 99), Crosshair, was also a captive. Additionally, Emerie Karr claimed that she is Omega’s sister.

A teaser trailer for The Bad Batch season 3 was screened at Celebration, but the video is not online. It featured Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo planning Omega’s rescue, while she assured Crosshair that she wouldn’t leave without him. The video also confirmed that Ian McDiarmid will reprise his role as Emperor Palpatine, as he oversees the cloning efforts of Dr. Royce Hemlock. And in a final tease, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand also returned in the trailer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

