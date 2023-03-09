Wrecker and Tech Join Hot Toys’ The Bad Batch Figure Lineup

Been waiting to complete that Hot Toys The Bad Batch team? Well, Omega might take a while, but the actual troop team will soon round out with Wrecker and Tech. Fans can preorder the brawn and the brains of the modified Clone team now, with price tags of $290 for the larger Wrecker, and $279 for Tech. Both figures feature modified Temuera Morrison likenesses. And unlike many Hot Toys Star Wars Troopers that often feature swap-out helmeted heads, include removable helmets.

From the official description of the big guy: “The collectible figure features Wrecker’s armor and helmet with weathering effects and unique markings, an interchangeable head sculpt with realistic likeness, a blaster, a blade, and a display base!”

Tech, meanwhile, features the “characters’ unique armor and helmet with weathering effects, an interchangeable head sculpt with realistic likeness, a pair of goggles, a wearable helmet, a pair of blaster pistols, a selection of tools, a backpack, and a display base!”

For many more angles on both figures, take a good look through all the images below. Expect both Wrecker and Tech to ship sometime mid-next year.

