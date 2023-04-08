Lars Mikkelsen Will Play Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka

Ever since Grand Admiral Thrawn was name dropped in The Mandalorian season 2, Lucasfilm has played coy about who would portray the character in live-action. However, that came to an end today at Star Wars Celebration London. During the Ahsoka panel, it was announced that Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as Thrawn after previously providing his voice in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Via Bespin Bulletin, Mikkelsen appeared in person at the panel after series creator Dave Filoni and producer Jon Favreau released an alternate cut of yesterday’s trailer that included footage of Mikkelsen as Thrawn. As of this moment, that version of the trailer is not online. The rest of the cast at the panel included Rosario Dawson (who portrays Ahsoka), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla). Winstead told the crowd that Hera is a general in this series, while Bordizzo said she trained for a very long time to feel like she belonged in costume as Sabine.

Ray Stevensen, Ivanna Sakhno, and Diana Lee Inosanto were also on the panel, where Filoni revealed the names of Stevensen and Sakhno’s characters. Stevensen will play Baylan Skoll, while Sakhno portrays Shin Hati. Isoanto will reprise her role as Morgan Elsbeth, Thrawn’s loyal follower who appeared alongside Dawson during Ahsoka’s guest spot in The Mandalorian. It was confirmed that Baylan and Sakhno work for Morgan, but Filoni declined to disclose any additional details.

Doctor Who‘s David Tennant is reprising his role as the voice of Huyang, a droid that taught Padawans how to use lightsabers before the fall of the Jedi Temple. Tennant originated the role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Speaking of Clone Wars, Filoni revealed that the composer of that series, Kevin Kiner, will score Ahsoka. Kiner had previously scored Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Filoni also confirmed the lineup of directors for this series includes himself, Rick Famuyiwa, Geeta Patel, Jennifer Getzinger, Peter Ramsey, and Steph Green. Ramsey and Famuyiwa previously worked on The Mandalorian, while Patel and Getzinger have helmed episodes of House of the Dragon and Jessica Jones, respectively

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

