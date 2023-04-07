As expected, Star Wars Celebration London featured the first clips from the new Star Wars spinoff series, Skeleton Crew. Unfortunately, as was the case with The Acolyte, fans at home are going to have to wait to see the footage. But in the meantime, the rest of the Skeleton Crew cast and directors were revealed at the convention.

Via Variety, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith will star in the series as a group of children who decide to go off on an adventure of their own in the dead of night. However, the trailer shows that the kids soon find themselves hopelessly lost and in way over their heads. The good news is that Jude Law’s Jedi character may be able to help them get home.

Skeleton Crew shares the same timeframe as The Mandalorian. To underscore that point, Marti Matulis will reprise his role as the pirate known as Vane, who first appeared in The Mandalorian season 3.

Additionally, the directors of this series include The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), David Lowrey, Jon Watts. Lee Isaac Chung, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jake Schrier.

Watts co-created the series with Christopher Ford, and the series is described as an Amblin-style coming of age story set in the Star Wars universe. Production on the first season is already complete, and post-production is underway.

For now, Disney+ hasn’t set a date for Skeleton Crew. But it is expected to premiere later this year.

Are you excited to hear about the Skeleton Crew cast and directors? Let us know in the comment section below!

