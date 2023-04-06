Skeleton Crew’s Directing Team Adds Thunderbolts’ Jake Schreier

Having two major franchises owned by the same parent company certainly has its perks—namely, that filmmakers can hop from one fictional world to the next, which is exactly what Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier appears to be doing. According to One Take News, Schreier recently paid a visit to the Star Wars universe by way of helming an episode of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Skeleton Crew series for Disney+.

Schreier follows in the footsteps of Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, and Peyton Reed, all of whom directed their own Marvel features before working on various Star Wars titles (mainly The Mandalorian). But unlike those filmmakers, Schreier’s brush with the Star Wars saga happened before his trip to the MCU. Skeleton Crew began production in either August or September of 2022 and wrapped in January, just a few months after he landed the Thunderbolts gig last June. In fact, Thunderbolts doesn’t even start shooting for another two months.

Word of Schreier’s Skeleton Crew involvement comes on the heels of the premiere of new Netflix series, Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Schreier executive produced and directed six episodes of the series, which was created by new Thunderbolts screenwriter Lee Sung Jin. Aside from his film work, Schreier’s other TV credits include episodes of HBO Max’s Minx, Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor, and AMC’s Lodge 49, the latter of which also starred Thunderbolts cast member Wyatt Russell.

Skeleton Crew reportedly follows a group of young characters as they travel across the galaxy. But so far, the only confirmed cast member is Jude Law, whose role remains a mystery as well. Other directors on the series include David Lowery, the Daniels, and Jon Watts, who created the show with Christopher Ford.

Lucasfilm hasn’t announced a release date for Skeleton Crew, but it’s expected to hit Disney+ by the end of 2023.

Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season One)

