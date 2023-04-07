Unfortunately for fans who aren’t at Star Wars Celebration London, the first clips from The Acolyte will not be released online. Although fans at the show got to see the footage, and only four of the eight episodes have been shot so far. Fortunately, for the benefit of fans at home, The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland shed some new light on the upcoming Star Wars series.

Via Variety, Headland revealed that she pitched the series to Lucasfilm as “Frozen meets Kill Bill” from the villains’ point of view. Because the show is set at the end of the High Republic, hundreds of years before the prequel trilogy, “this is when the bad guys are outnumbered.”

The show was also described as a “spiritual war,” with conflict between siblings, parents, and even between a master and an apprentice.

Amandla Stenberg, the leading actress in this series, arrived on stage in cosplay as Padme Amidala from the prequel trilogy. In the footage that was shown, Stenberg’s character attempted to kill a Jedi Master, as played by Carrie-Anne Moss. It was also revealed that Joonas Suotamo, the actor who took over the role of as Chewbacca in the sequel films, will play a new Wookie character, Kel Naka.

Other clips included Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master teaching some of the padawans how to wield the Force. Charlie Barnett’s character was also spotted using a yellow lightsaber.

The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Margarita Levieva.

Disney+ will premiere The Acolyte in 2024.

Are you intrigued by this upcoming Star Wars series? Let us know in the comment section below!

