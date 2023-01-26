Amandla Stenberg Says Lucasfilm Devised The Acolyte Around Her

Filming is underway on Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The series will follow a former Padawan’s reunion with her Jedi Master as they look into a series of crimes with “sinister” consequences. Although character details remain under wraps, Amandla Stenberg is reportedly headlining the series, and according to an interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm conceived The Acolyte with her in mind.

Stenberg took some time away from filming in the U.K. to speak about her new film, My Animal. When asked about The Acolyte, the young actress called it “surreal” to be in the Star Wars universe. Furthermore, the interviewer brought up the rumor that The Acolyte was designed with Stenberg in mind. Stenberg confirmed the rumor, admitting Lucasfilm used her in the concept art before being cast.

“Yeah, that is how it happened,” Stenberg said. “It was a very astounding moment for me.” She can’t say much about the show, but does let slip one way it’ll be different from the human-centric Andor: “I’m surrounded by aliens all day. It’s pretty surreal.”

The Acolyte is created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and will take place approximately 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, around the end of the High Republic. Co-starring alongside Stenberg will be Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Margarita Levieva, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Lucasfilm has yet to announce a release date for The Acolyte. Filming is currently underway. The Disney+ series will consist of eight episodes.

