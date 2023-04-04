HBO is Developing a Game of Thrones Spinoff For Aegon the Conqueror

Thanks to the success of House of the Dragon, HBO is once again stepping up its efforts to expand the world of Game of Thrones with another spinoff series. Via Variety, HBO is developing a prequel show that will be centered on Ageon the Conqueror.

Within the world of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Aegon Targaryen rose to power a century after the doom of Valyria. Alongside his sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, Ageon rode his dragon, Balerion, and led his forces to conquer Westeros. Aegon went on to become the first king of the seven kingdoms, and he was also the one who created the Iron Throne from the swords of his enemies.

Given Aegon’s importance to the history of Westeros, two characters in House of the Dragon are named after him. Additionally, Game of Thrones‘ Jon Snow was named Aegon Targaryen by his birth parents, Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

The proposed Aegon the Conqueror series is reportedly still in the earliest stages of development. Variety notes that there is no creative team currently attached. Regardless, the report states that HBO and Warner Bros. are so eager to move on the concept that they may launch the series with a feature film that would lead into the show.

Late last year, Martin confirmed that HBO was still developing spinoffs based on his Tales of Dunk and Egg, a show about young Corlys Velaryon called 9 Voyages, a series about Dorne’s Princess Nymeriam tentatively titled 10,000 Ships, an untitled Flea Bottom series, and a sequel show that would follow Kit Harington’s Jon Snow after the events of the Game of Thrones finale. Whether any of these shows will go forward remains to be seen.

