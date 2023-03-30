New Star Trek: Picard Video Spotlights Geordi La Forge

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of Star Trek: Picard is that it has brought back the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for the first time in two decades in what may be their final adventure. By a quirk of the schedule, LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge was the last original TNG crew member to appear on the show. But now that Geordi is back in the fold, it’s a La Forge family affair with his two daughters, one of whom is played by Burton’s actual daughter.

In the promo video below, Burton briefly speaks about how he believed that this opportunity would not come again. Regardless, Burton whole-heartedly embraced his return, and he shares his appreciation for the subtle details in Geordi’s new life.

Amusingly, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (the actress who portrays Geordi’s daughter, Sidney La Forge), reveals that she didn’t immediately realize that her on-screen sister, Mica Burton (who plays Alandra La Forge), was actually LeVar’s daughter. Fortunately, Chestnut bonded with her on-screen family, and she reveals that she also spent Thanksgiving with the Burtons when they welcomed her into their home.

Burton closed out the video by explaining what it meant for him to act alongside his daughter.

“Acting with my daughter, acting with Mica, is… You know, I always expected that it would happen,” said Burton. “I’m really thrilled that it has happened with this franchise, with this family. To have her work with, in essence, her aunts and uncles. I mean, these are people that have known her since before she was born. And to see her come into her own in this company is particularly fulfilling. My heart is full.”

The next episode of Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere on Thursday, March 30 on Paramount+.

What did you think about Geordi’s comeback on the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

