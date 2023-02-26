Lauren Glazier Joins Marvel’s Wonder Man Series

The Wonder Man series has added another cast member. Deadline is reporting that Lauren Glazier has joined the show in an undisclosed role.

Glazier has had minor parts in Gone Girl, Red Sparrow, and other films before landing a co-starring role in Mindhunter. She has also appeared on Tales of the Walking Dead, and she had a recurring role on AppleTV+’s See.

In Marvel’s comic book universe, Wonder Man is the alter ego of Simon Williams, a former industrialist who blamed Tony Stark for the loss of his company. At the behest of the original Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil, Williams was given ionic superhuman powers and a mission to join the Avengers and betray the team from within. However, Wonder Man ultimately sided with the Avengers even though it seemingly cost him his life. Wonder Man was eventually revived, and he officially joined the Avengers.

Because events in the MCU have played out very differently, most of Wonder Man’s origin story wouldn’t work as originally presented. The Disney+ series is believed to be focusing on Wonder Man’s second career as an actor and a stuntman in Hollywood. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has already been cast in the series. Additionally, Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Stella Meghie will helm the Wonder Man series. Given the recent casting and director news, the show may begin filming as soon as this year. However, it does not currently have an announced premiere window on Marvel’s slate.

Whom do you think that Lauren Glazier will play in Wonder Man? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images

