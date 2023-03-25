Owen Wilson Shares the Release Window For Loki Season 2

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Ant-Man: and the Wasp: Quantumania!

Following their appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scene last month, Marvel fans everywhere are excited to see Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson return to the MCU in Loki’s second season on Disney+. However, the new episodes might be arriving later than most of us hoped. During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson provided an update on when we can expect the God of Mischief’s adventures to continue.

“I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season 2,” said Wilson. “And I think that’s coming out end of the summer or September.”

During last summer’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con presentation, Kevin Feige announced that Loki season 2 would be arriving sometime this summer. But with Disney reportedly wanting to space out the release of its Marvel projects, a slight delay isn’t out of the question. Recent rumors even suggest that Loki and Secret Invasion are the only live-action shows confirmed for release in 2023.

The end of Loki’s first season helped set the ongoing Multiverse Saga in motion by introducing Majors as He Who Remains, who was at the time, the only one of Kang’s doppelgängers who was still alive. Killing this variant seems to have paved the way for Kang’s rise to power, which will continue through what’s left of Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. But somehow, it also led Wilson’s Agent Mobius and other TVA agents to lose all their memories of Loki, so it should be interesting to see how he rebuilds those relationships in season 2.

Additionally, Wilson discussed one of the most noteworthy additions to Loki’s cast this year. Ke Huy Quan, the Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star who won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Quan will appear in the upcoming episodes as a mystery character that, according to Wilson, brings out yet another memorable performance.

“Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tearjerker that was so moving,” continued Wilson. “And even when we were working on this last summer — I think his character that he plays in Loki season 2 — I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this.”

How do you feel about Loki season 2 premiering later than expected? Are you excited to see who Quan is playing? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Loki: Agent of Asgard – The Complete Collection



We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.