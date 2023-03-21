Tim Roth Reveals Where He’d Like to See Abomination Next

After his brief cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Tim Roth made his proper return to the MCU as Emil Blonsky/Abomination in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. These marked Roth’s first appearances as Abomination since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. With Roth returning to the MCU, what does the future hold for Abomination?

While speaking with Screenrant, Roth was asked about Abomination and if the character will return. Though he could be lying due to Marvel’s policy on secrecy and spoilers, Roth does not seem to know where he will show up next. However, Roth did mention a certain mercenary’s movie as the place he’d like to end up.

“I have no idea if they have anything planned,” Roth said. “I’d be very happy to drop right into Deadpool. I would love that! [Chuckles] I enjoyed [She-Hulk: Attorney at Law], I was very surprised when they came along, and I definitely enjoyed it, so wherever they take me, it’s fine.”

There may be plans to use Roth’s Abomination again in the MCU, whether he knows it or not. In the finale of She-Hulk, Blonsky violates his parole when he turns into Abomination at a retreat. Blonsky agrees to a 10-year sentence. However, in the finale’s mid-credits scene, Wong breaks Blonsky out of prison and offers for him to stay at Kamar-Taj.

The most logical return for Roth could be in the Shang-Chi sequel, which is in development, or a future Doctor Strange movie if a third materializes. Until then, Roth’s future will remain up for debate.

