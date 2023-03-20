The Daniels Worked On Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Earlier this month, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (collectively known as The Daniels) won three Academy Awards for Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. And apparently, the duo already lined up their first Star Wars project several months earlier.

As reported by One Take News and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Scheinert and Kwan worked on the upcoming Star Wars original series, Skeleton Crew. It’s not clear if the duo helmed one episode or multiple installments of the show. But production on the series began last summer and wrapped up a few months ago.

This may be only a temporary stop for The Daniels, since they signed a five-year development deal with Universal Pictures last August. An official announcement of their involvement may come at Star Wars Celebration next month.

Skeleton Crew was created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford as a homage to the Amblin “coming of age” movies helmed and produced by Stephen Spielberg in the ’80s. Jude Law is the only confirmed member of the cast, and the show is expected to feature young performers in many of the primary roles. It also takes place in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian.

Disney+ hasn’t set a date for Skeleton Crew yet, but a 2024 premiere seems likely.

