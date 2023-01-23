Lucasfilm Wraps Production on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

It’s been a while since a Star Wars project that centered on all-new characters, but that could change by the end of the year. At last summer’s Star Wars Celebration event, Lucasfilm announced Skeleton Crew, an upcoming live-action series that counts Jude Law as one of its leads. Now, a few crew members have announced that the show has officially wrapped production.

Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared the news in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Deadline). He wrote, “That’s a wrap on Skeleton Crew! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with! I feel so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!”

Additionally, stunt actor Juliana Potter celebrated the end of filming in her own Instagram stories: “Going to miss my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stunt family. So grateful. Can’t wait for the world to see what’s in store.”

Jon Watts, the director behind Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy, is leading the charge on Skeleton Crew with Spider-Man: Homecoming co-writer Christopher Ford. The show takes place in the post-Return of the Jedi era just like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Although Law is playing a major role, the story primarily follows four teenage protagonists. Early details have described the project as a coming-of-age series inspired by classic Amblin films released in the ‘80s. No other casting news has surfaced since last May. However, Lucasfilm offered an early look at the series at last fall’s D23 Expo, including our first glimpse at Law in costume.

Lucasfilm hasn’t set an official release date for Skeleton Crew.

Are you happy to hear that the show is finished filming? Let us know in the comment section below!

