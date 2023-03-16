Zegen, Madio, and Cohen Land Roles in The Penguin

Oswald Cobblepot’s social circle continues to grow. Variety reports that three new actors have come aboard HBO Max’s Penguin spinoff opposite Colin Farrell, who reprises his role as the titular villain from The Batman. Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen have all booked recurring roles on the upcoming series.

Madio and Cohen’s characters have yet to be revealed. But according to Variety’s sources, Zegen has been cast as Alberto Falcone, who was introduced in Batman: The Long Halloween as the son of crime lord Carmine Falcone. Although he was routinely shut out of his father’s criminal business dealings, Alberto later achieved notoriety for confessing to the Holiday Murders.

John Turturro previously brought Carmine to life in The Batman last year. However, the character’s death at the end of the film leaves a power vacuum in Gotham City that Farrell’s Penguin is eager to fill. But it seems as though he will face opposition from Falcone’s children: Zegen’s Alberto and Cristin Milioti’s Sofia, the latter of whom joined the cast last fall.

Zegen currently appears as series regular on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will return for its final season on Amazon next month. He previously had recurring roles on Rescue Me and Boardwalk Empire. Madio is probably best known for playing a lead role in HBO’s Band of Brothers limited series in 2001. More recently, he appeared in Paramount+’s The Offer, and he will soon star as boxer Willie Pep in The Featherweight. Cohen has recurred on a diverse shows, including The Americans, Billions, and Gilmore Girls.

The Penguin’s cast also includes Clancy Brown as rival mob boss Salvatore Maroni, and Rhenzy Feliz as an as-yet-unnamed teenager who becomes Cobblepot’s driver. Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell have booked mystery roles in the series as well. Production on the show began in New York this month with Craig Zobel directing and Lauren LeFranc acting as showrunner.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Penguin.

