The Last of Us Gets a 4K Blu-ray Release This Summer

HBO’s epic re-telling of The Last of Us finally reached its bittersweet conclusion over this weekend. And later this year, non-subscribers will be able to follow along with Joel and Ellie’s live-action journey. The network has announced that all nine episodes of the show’s first season will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 18. Additionally, fans can purchase the entire season digitally starting on April 11. You can view two versions of the box art below.

The box set also contains a smattering of bonus content as well. In fact, three featurettes in particular are exclusive to the home media release. One of them finds the series’ cast and crew discussing the science behind (and plausibility of) a fungal pandemic with some of the field’s top experts. The others examine how the creators both honored and expanded upon the show’s video game source material. But for those who don’t want to spend the extra cash on a physical copy, the remaining featurettes are available to watch on the official HBO Max YouTube account.

Here’s the full list of special features:

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us. Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters. From Levels to Live Action (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series. Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)

(4 Featurettes) The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)

(2 Featurettes) Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

(9 Featurettes) Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)

Will you be picking up a copy of The Last of Us’ first season on Blu-ray this summer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.