Superman & Lois Showrunners Explain Their Version of Lex Luthor

When Superman & Lois returns for season 3, it will bring the iconic Lex Luthor into the fold. Superman’s greatest foe will be played by Michael Cudlitz, replacing Jon Cryer, who notably played the character in Supergirl. However, the series is no longer on the same Earth as the Arrowverse, as evidenced in the season 2 finale. Superman & Lois showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher explain (via EW) how a different Earth allows the series to use a new version of Luthor.

“It frees up some villains in a way that we couldn’t [use] before, one of those is Lex Luthor who is coming to the show [played by Michael Cudlitz],” Helbing said. “We love Jon Cryer, we think his work on Supergirl was amazing. But we wanted to do our own stamp [on that character]. It allows us to get some of the villains that we probably would’ve stayed away from, to see if we can get the permission to use them now. I’m excited for everybody to finally meet Lex.”

A new actor playing Luthor means a new interpretation of the character, something the showrunners wanted. The distinct version of the villain will be something that Superman, Lois, and the fans have never seen before.

“When we talked to DC, we had a very definite take,” Fletcher said. “The whole point of it was this is different than anything that you’ve seen in live-action for Lex. It’s a slow burn before Lex shows up, so it’s earned.

“But his whole point of view in the world is different,” Fletcher continued. “His demeanor, his tone is different, and he is going to be the greatest oppositional force to Superman and Lois that they’re ever going to face. When we talked to Michael about it, he was really excited about the take, and we just knew that was who we wanted standing toe-to-toe with those two.”

Superman & Lois season 3 premieres on March 14 on The CW.

