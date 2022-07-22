What If…? Season 2 Hits In 2023, and Season 3 is Confirmed

First the bad news: What If…? season 2 will not arrive this year as previously believed. However, the Marvel Studios animation panel at Comic-Con confirmed that season 2 will arrive in early 2023. Additionally, What If…? season 3 is also confirmed.

A trailer for the second season was also screened, but it is not currently online. It included glimpses of Neil Gaiman’s Marvel 1602 storyline, Peter Quill and his father, Ego, a giant Iron Man, as well as a battle between the Asgardians and characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Also among the clips was apparently an episode that took some cues from Mad Max: Fury Road.

The biggest surprise was saved for the end of the panel, when Marvel Studios screened the first episode of What If…? season 2. It follows up on the Captain Carter post-credits scene from the first season finale. And the name of the episode is a bit of a spoiler: “What if Captain Carter fought the Hydra Stomper?” It starts as a riff on Captain America: The Winter Soldier before veering off into its own direction.

Marvel and Disney+ haven’t set a specific premiere date for season 2 yet, beyond “early 2023.”

