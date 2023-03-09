The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2!

All roads lead to Mandalore, and The Mandalorian didn’t take all season to get there. More tellingly, Mando’s “redemption” is already at hand, and bigger things are ahead. Now that the second episode of the season has dropped, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2.

Shortly after Mando and Grogu evaded the pirate flagship, they return to Tatooine to visit Peli Motto. However, they just miss Peli running a scam on a local alien with the help of the Jawas. Mando asks both Peli and the Jawas if they have the chip he needs to fix IG-11. Failing that, Peli cons Mando into buying R5-D4, the malfunctioning droid that briefly seen in A New Hope and previous seasons of this show. Without any other viable options, Mando and Grogu depart with their new droid.

On the surface of Mandalore, Mando sends R5 to sample the atmosphere and scout the area around the mine. It doesn’t take long for R5 to get in trouble, so Mando leaves the ship to save him from Alamites, one of Mandalore’s other native species. Thanks to R5, Mando confirms that the planet is not poisoned, and he and Grogu can breathe the air.

Unfortunately, Mando lets himself get lulled into a trap by some kind of cyborg, which quickly disarms him. Grogu attempts to rescue him, but Mando tells him to go to Bo-Katan Kryze. Amazingly, Grogu manages to do just that, with an assist from R5. Upon seeing Grogu return by himself, Bo-Katan takes it upon herself to go save Mando. That’s why she flies her own ship back to Mandalore, with Grogu and R5 in tow.

Before the cyborg can drain Mando’s bodily fluids, Bo-Katan arrives and uses the Darksaber to defeat the cyborg. Yet she does not reclaim it as her own. Sometime later, Mando awakens and tells Bo-Katan that he is forever in her debt. However, he refuses to leave until he reaches the mines of Mandalore and bathes in the living waters. Reluctantly, Bo-Katan leads him to his destination.

Mando treats the occasion as if he is being re-baptized into his religion and he recites the Mandalorian creed before getting pulled underwater. Once again, Bo-Katan dives in to save him. But this time, Bo-Katan sees something in the water that alarms her: A living Mythosaur. Mando and Bo-Katan make it to the surface, but she is shaken by what she saw.

